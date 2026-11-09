Bruins great Patrice Bergeron inducted into Hockey Hall of Fame

Bruins great Patrice Bergeron took his place in the Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday.

Bergeron was inducted into the hall as part of the 2026 class alongside Carey Price, Pekka Rinne, Keith Tkachuk and Cindy Curley in the player category Monday. Brian Burke was enshrined as a builder.

The 41-year-old Bergeron, a record-setting six-time Selke Trophy winner as the NHL's top defensive forward after being selected 45th overall in 2003, helped the Boston Bruins to a Cup victory in 2011.

The center had 1,040 points (427 goals 613 assists) in 1,294 regular-season games. He added 128 points in 170 playoff games before retiring in 2023.

"I hope my journey inspires future generations to dream big (and) believe in themselves," said Bergeron, who spent all 19 of his NHL seasons with Boston, including the final three as captain. "And never stop chasing those dreams."

The Bruins will retire Bergeron's No. 37 at TD Garden during a ceremony on Dec. 1.

Several of Bergeron's former teammates were in attendance for his induction on Monday, including Zdeono Chara, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak.

Curley is a Stow, Massachusetts, native who led Providence College to two NCAA titles in the 1980s, then won the silver medal with the United States at the inaugural IIHF Women's Hockey Championships in 1990.

Tkachuk played minors in Massachusetts, then joined Boston University for the 1990-91 season before heading to the NHL.

Burke is a Providence native who also served as GM of the Hartford Whalers starting in 1992.