Patrice Bergeron to be inducted into Hockey Hall of Fame

Patrice Bergeron is headed to the Hockey Hall of Fame. The former Bruins center is one of five players and one team executive announced as this year's class, which was revealed Monday afternoon.

Bergeron was selected for induction during his first year of eligibility. In order to be eligible for the Hockey Hall of Fame, you have to been out of the league for at least three years.

"This honor is the pinnacle of my career and represents the coaches and players that I went to battle with," Bergeron said in a statement. "It's a surreal honor and I'm thankful that hockey has given so much to me and my family."

The Bruins shared a video of Bergeron receiving the call that he had been selected for induction.

The Call to the Hall. pic.twitter.com/TLMZNSBEXH — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 22, 2026

The induction ceremony is scheduled for November 9 in Toronto.

It's the second honor Bergeron has received in recent days. Last week, the Bruins announced they will retire his No. 37 at TD Garden during the upcoming season.

Cindy Curley, Carey Price, Pekka Rinne, and Keith Tkachuk were also selected for enshrinement. Brian Burke was chosen in the builder category for his work as a team executive.

Curley, a Stow, Massachusetts native, led Providence College to two NCAA titles in the 1980s, then won the silver medal with the United States at the inaugural IIHF Women's Hockey Championships in 1990. She served as team campaign until 1996, winning two more silver medals.

"I'm shocked and grateful to receive this award, especially given how many great players have played the game," Curley said. "So many people are responsible for the growth of women's hockey, and I am humbled to benefit from their efforts."

Tkachuk also has New England ties. He played minors in Massachusetts, then joined Boston University for the 1990-91 season before heading to the NHL.

"I was blessed to play in the greatest sports league in the world," Tkachuk said. "Through good times and bad times, it was always the best experience imaginable."

Burke is a Providence native who also served as GM of the Hartford Whalers starting in 1992.