Red Sox face make-or-break series vs. Yankees in New York

Now would be a good time for the Boston Red Sox to snap out of their funk, with a massive four-game series with the New York Yankees starting Thursday night in the Bronx. The series could make or break the season for Boston, as the AL Wild Card standings have flipped in recent weeks.

Two weeks ago, the Red Sox were the top Wild Card team in the American League and held a 2.5-game edge over the third-place Yankees. A week ago, Boston slipped to the No. 2 Wild Card behind the Mariners, but still held a 1.5-game lead over the Yankees.

But heading into this weekend's four-game series, the Yankees are now the top team in the Wild Card race, 1.5 games over the second-place Red Sox. New York has won five straight and nine of its last 12, a surge that has saved the Yankees season.

The Red Sox have won just four times in their last 12 games, and are coming off being swept by the lowly Orioles at Fenway Park. The margin of error has gotten even slimmer for Boston, which cannot afford to slip up against its biggest rival. Anything short of a series split could end Boston's hopes of that top Wild Card spot.

This series will have a playoff feel to it, because there is a lot on the line for both teams. The top Wild Card team gets three home games when the playoffs arrive, which would be huge for either team. The Red Sox are 41-25 at home this season, to just 27-34 on the road. The Yankees are 37-25 in the Bronx, and 32-32 on the road.

While the Red Sox-Yankees rivalry has been somewhat dormant in recent years, this weekend's series should bring all the fire and vitriol back. There is a lot on the line for both teams, as the Yankees look to make it back to the playoffs following their World Series loss last October and with the Red Sox looking to make it back to the postseason for the first time since 2021.

Red Sox vs. Yankees this season

The Yankees took the first game between the two teams this season, but the Red Sox have won five straight. Boston took two of three at Yankee Stadium in early June, and then swept New York at Fenway Park a week later.

Boston had a power surge when the two teams last met in the Bronx, when the Red Sox smacked eight homers over the three-game series. Trevor Story drove in six runs in the set.

It was Boston pitching that got it done during the team's sweep of New York at Fenway, as the Yankees scored just four runs over those three games.

Just beware of that Aaron Judge guy. He's back and swinging a hot bat, and has three homers in his 25 at-bats against Boston this season.

This series will be the first time star Red Sox rookie Roman Anthony plays at Yankee Stadium. Antony has displayed a patient, veteran-like approach at the plate, but has only hit four homers over his first 58 games. Maybe four games with that short porch in Yankee Stadium will get his power going.

Red Sox-Yankees pitching matchups

Both teams have their pitching staffs lined up for this series, which will give it even more of a postseason feel.

Thursday, 7:15 pm: Lucas Giolito (8-2, 3.63 ERA) vs. Luis Gil (1-1, 5.14 ERA)

Giolito has been dealing for a while now, and is 7-1 with a 2.81 ERA over his last 15 starts. Thursday night will be his first start against the Yankees this season.

Thursday night will be Gil's fourth start of the season and first against Boston.

Friday, 7:05 pm: Brayan Bello (9-6, 3.23 ERA) vs. Max Fried (13-5, 3.26 ERA)

Bello's best start of the season came against the Yankees, when he held them scoreless and struck out eight through seven innings at Fenway Park back on June 15.

He outdueled Fried that afternoon, who was tagged for two runs over his seven innings at Fenway. It included a solo homer by Rafael Devers, who was traded by Boston a few hours later.

Fried can be filthy on the mound, but he has struggled since July 1. The lefty is just 3-3 with a 6.80 ERA over his last eight starts.

Saturday, 1:05 pm: Garrett Crochet (13-5, 2.43 ERA) vs. Will Warren (7-5, 4.25 ERA)

Crochet will face the Yankees for a third time this season on Saturday. He was roughed up a bit for five runs in six innings in the Bronx in early June, but got the win that night. He gave up just one run against the Yankees at Fenway Park the followed week, when he gave up a 443-foot solo homer to Judge in the top of the ninth in his bid for a complete game shutout, and took a no-decision that evening.

He'll be opposed by Warren, who has New York's only win over the Red Sox this season. The righty allowed four runs over 5.1 innings on June 6, but benefited from facing Walker Buehler, who gave up seven runs in just two innings.

Sunday, 7:10 pm: Dustin May (7-9, 4.59 ERA) vs. Carlos Rodón (12-7, 3.25 ERA)

May will get the ball for Boston on Sunday Night Baseball. He had a rough Red Sox debut two weeks ago, but has allowed just two runs over 12 innings over his last two starts.

Rodón has lost both of his starts to the Red Sox this season, and has allowed eight earned runs over his 10 innings against Boston.

The Yankees are mashing

Boston pitchers beware, the Yankees bats are red hot right now. New York scored 19 runs over its two-game sweep of the Rays over the last two days, and all 19 of those runs were scored on the long ball.

After homering nine times (yes, nine times) on Tuesday, the Yanks sent five more out of George M. Steinbrenner Field in Wednesday night's extra-innings win. Giancarlo Stanton crushed a go-ahead two run shot in the 10th, and Austin Wells and Trent Grisham went yard twice on Wednesday.

The Red Sox are coming off a frustrating loss Tuesday where they went 0-for-13 with runners in scoring position.