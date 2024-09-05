Watch CBS News
Parental meddling in children's friendships could backfire, according to new research

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - New research finds that parents should avoid interfering when it comes to their children's friendships.

If a child is behaving badly outside of the home, parents will often blame their peers and tell their child they're no longer allowed to socialize with this friend or that. But a new study says this type of  "maternal meddling" could backfire.

Researchers at Florida Atlantic University followed more than 500 middle school boys and girls over a school year and found that when mothers tried to prohibit their children from having contact with certain "frowned upon" kids, it led to classmates actively disliking, ridiculing, or excluding their children and damaged their children's standing among their peers. This in turn exacerbated the behavior problems that the mothers were trying to avoid in the first place.

They say parents should instead focus on maintaining and fostering positive relationships with other children which can provide a buffer against negative peer pressure.

