Protein from parasitic worm could help wounds heal faster

BOSTON – A parasitic worm could help skin wounds heal faster and better.

Skin wounds must close quickly to avoid infection but this rapid closure promotes the formation of scar tissue rather than regenerated skin. However researchers at Rutgers University found that applying a highly purified protein produced by parasitic worms in the gut to skin wounds in mice sped up wound closure, improved skin regeneration, and reduced scarring.

The worm protein may work by stimulating immune cells that promote regeneration while inhibiting immune cells that promote scarring. They now plan to test this protein on human wounds.