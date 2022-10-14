Watch CBS News
As pandemic fatigue sets in, COVID numbers are inching back up in Massachusetts

By Christina Hager

COVID positivity rate increasing in Massachusetts
COVID positivity rate increasing in Massachusetts 02:47

BOSTON - No one wants to hear it, but it's a fact. Samples from Boston's wastewater treatment plant show COVID levels rising again.

Dover mom Tindley Gilbert said, like many, she worries about it less often. "I do think, especially with my kids, it's nice to have them protected so that we can move on with their regular activities, getting educated, playing activities and being active," Gilbert said.

But numbers released by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health this week show the virus is on the rise again. There were 7,865 new COVID cases reported. Sixty people died of COVID in the state over the last week, and 865 people are now hospitalized, which is the highest hospitalization number in nearly five months.

"A lot of people have stopped thinking about COVID, but COVID has definitely not stopped thinking about us," said South Shore Hospital infectious diseases specialist Dr. Todd Ellerin. "Even in our local testing centers, about 20% of people coming in are testing positive."

"I think it's time to move on but always be careful," said Stephen Fosdick who's from Medfield.

"I guess we're not as concerned as we used to be," added Peter Rovick, from Sherborn.

Dr. Ellerin said COVID is still a threat. "Four hundred people or so are dying a day of COVID," he said. "Let's face it. It's three years now, and there's a lot of pandemic fatigue that has set in. I get it...we just need to try to fight that as we enter the winter months."

He said only about 5% of people eligible for the latest Omicron-specific booster have received the shot. He and other doctors are pushing for more people to book appointments before winter. 

