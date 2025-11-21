Owl found perched in Massachusetts resident's bathroom: "No one's quite sure how he got there."

A little owl somehow ended up in the bathroom of someone's home in Barnstable, Massachusetts.

"It's not every day you find an owl hanging out on your curtain rod!" the Cape Wildlife Center said in a Facebook post.

It was identified as an Eastern Screen-owl. The center explains that since owls fly silently to hunt down prey, they can also sneak into a house "through chimneys, open doors, or even hitch a ride on a Christmas tree brought in from outside."

Photos show the reddish-brown owl perched in the bathroom of the Cape Cod home.

"No one's quite sure how he got there," the center said.

The owl was apparently stuck inside for a few days, the center said, and it arrived to the wildlife hospital slightly underweight. But it's now eating well on its own and will be released near where he was found.

The Eastern Screech owl is a common sight in the eastern half of the United States. The nocturnal creatures are only about 10 inches tall - about the size of a robin, according to the National Audubon Society. Their diet consists mostly of large insects, small rodents, and sometimes fish.

"The many different vocalizations of this species - including whinnies, trills, moans, rattles, and screeches - have echoed through the Massachusetts night for centuries," the Massachusetts Audubon Society says.

The wildlife center says homeowners should make sure they have a secure chimney cap installed to prevent owls or other creatures from getting inside.