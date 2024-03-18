2 barred owls rescued after getting stuck in Plymouth chimney

PLYMOUTH - Two barred owls were found stuck inside a chimney in a Plymouth home.

The homeowner suspected they had a racoon or squirrel stuck in their chimney, and called a wildlife removal service.

The two barred owls were stuck in the chimney. Expert Wildlife Removal

The two owls were discovered sitting in the fireplace.

The birds were safely removed and checked for any injuries before being released. They quickly flew off after the encounter.

The two owls quickly flew off after being rescued from the chimney. Expert Wildlife Removal

Expert Wildlife Removal said that barred owls may be attracted to chimneys from February until May because they are cavity nesters. They do not build their own nests, and instead find hollow trees, or other animal nests to occupy while they lay their eggs.

They recommend that homeowners place a metal cap with a screen on their chimney to prevent both feathered and furry friends from getting stuck.