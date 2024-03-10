Israel-Hamas conflict reaches Oscars red carpet as Hollywood stars wear red pins in support of cease-fire

The Israel-Hamas war reached the red carpet of the Academy Awards on Sunday as Hollywood stars and others donned pins in support of Palestinian people on the Oscars red carpet.

Singer Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O'Connell both wore red Artists4Ceasefire pins. Artists4Ceasefire has asked President Biden and Congress to call for an immediate de-escalation and cease-fire in Gaza and Israel.

"The pin symbolizes collective support for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, the release of all of the hostages and for the urgent delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza," the organization said in a press release. "Artists4Ceasefire stands for a future rooted in freedom, justice, dignity and peace for all people. Compassion must prevail."

Finneas O'Connell and Billie Eilish wear "Artists4Ceasefire" pins as they attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on March 10, 2024. DAVID SWANSON/AFP via Getty Images

Eilish and O'Connell's track for the "Barbie" movie is up for an Oscar for best original song.

Mark Ruffalo, up for best supporting actor for his work in best picture nominee "Poor Things," also arrived at the red carpet wearing an Artists4Ceasefire pin.

Director Ava DuVernay and actor and comedian Ramy Youssef also wore Artists4Ceasefire pins. Youssef, who co-starred in "Poor Things," told "Variety" he was "calling for an immediate, permanent cease-fire in Gaza. We're calling for peace and justice, lasting justice, for the people of Palestine."

Mark Ruffalo wears an "Artists4Ceasefire" pin as he attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on March 10, 2024. DAVID SWANSON/AFP via Getty Images

Milo Machado-Graner and Swann Arlaud, who both act in the Oscar-nominated "Anatomy of a Fall," wore Palestinian flag pins on the red carpet.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators also gathered near the Dolby Theatre ahead of the Academy Awards. They waved Palestinian flags and held signs in support.

Organizers said that they gathered to "disrupt the Academy Awards" and expose "retaliation against anyone in the film industry who speaks out against Israel's atrocities and war crimes," CBS Los Angeles reported.

The war in Gaza began after Hamas militants stormed into Israel on Oct. 7. About 1,200 people were killed in the attack. Hamas also took around 250 others hostage. Israel has said more than 130 remain hostage in Gaza.

More than 30,000 people in Gaza have been killed during Israel's offensive, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry.