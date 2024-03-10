Protestors flood streets of Hollywood ahead of Oscars

The streets of Hollywood were flooded with protestors on Sunday as celebrities arrived for the Academy Awards.

Hundreds of people gathered near the Dolby Theatre to denounce what organizers called Hollywood's "active support of U.S.-funded Israeli genocide against Palestinians in Gaza," as stars began to arrive at the award ceremony's red carpet portion of the evening.

The rally began at around 10:30 a.m. PT and was hosted by a coalition of organizations that included the U.S. Palestinian Community Network, Centro CSO, National Alliance Against Racist & Political Repression, Black Lives Matter LA, the Free Democratic Palestine Movement and the International League of Peoples' Struggle.

Protesters in Hollywood demand an immediate and permanent ceasefire and an end to the blockade of Gaza and the occupation of Palestine on Sunday, March 10, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Organizers said that they gathered in order to "disrupt the Academy Awards" and expose "retaliation against anyone in the film industry who speaks out against Israel's atrocities and war crimes."

In response to the gathering, the Los Angeles Police Department issued a dispersal order at around 2:45 p.m. PT for unlawful assembly and warned the public that the surrounding area would likely experience heavy traffic delays.

An aerial view of protestors as they march through the streets of Hollywood on Sunday. KCAL News

Blocks away, a separate demonstration organized by the Jewish Voice for Peace Los Angeles got underway near the Cinerama Dome on Sunset Boulevard at around 2:00 p.m. PT Protestors called for an immediate and permanent ceasefire and for Hollywood's biggest voices to start taking action on the matter.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.