Orange Line shuttle bus driver attacked by juveniles in Jackson Square, Transit Police say

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON – An Orange Line shuttle bus driver was assaulted by "numerous juveniles" Thursday night in Jackson Square, police said.

The attack happened around 5:30 p.m. at the Jackson Square MBTA Station.

Transit Police said the driver was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

It is not clear if any arrests have been made.

No further information is currently available.

CBSBoston.com Staff
The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on September 1, 2022 / 8:11 PM

