Orange Line shuttle bus driver attacked by juveniles in Jackson Square, Transit Police say
BOSTON – An Orange Line shuttle bus driver was assaulted by "numerous juveniles" Thursday night in Jackson Square, police said.
The attack happened around 5:30 p.m. at the Jackson Square MBTA Station.
Transit Police said the driver was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
It is not clear if any arrests have been made.
No further information is currently available.
