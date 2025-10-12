What's open and closed on Columbus Day, Indigenous Peoples' Day in Massachusetts?

Monday, Oct. 13 is a federal holiday. It is officially observed as Columbus Day in Massachusetts, though some cities and towns in the state recognize the day as Indigenous Peoples' Day.

There have been unsuccessful attempts to get Massachusetts to change the name of the holiday statewide. Boston and Worcester are among the cities that choose to observe Indigenous Peoples' Day on Monday.

Here's a look at what's open and what's closed for the holiday.

Are schools open Monday?

No, Massachusetts public schools are closed on Monday.

Is the RMV open Monday?

All RMV offices and service center locations in Massachusetts are closed on Monday.

Are stores open Monday?

Stores, supermarkets and other retailers are allowed to open on Monday.

Are liquor stores open Monday?

Liquor stores are allowed to open on Monday.

Are government offices open Monday?

Municipal, state and federal government offices are closed on Monday. Courts are also closed for the holiday.

Are banks open Monday?

Banks are closed on Monday.

Are libraries open Monday?

Libraries are closed on Monday.

Are restaurants and bars open Monday?

Restaurants and bars can open on Monday.

MBTA Monday schedule

MBTA subways, buses and The Ride will operate on a Saturday schedule. The Commuter Rail and the ferry will be on a weekday schedule. The Charlie Service Center will be closed.

Boston parking on Monday

Parking meters are free with no time limit in Boston on Monday.

Free museums on Monday

The Museum of Fine Arts in Boston is offering free admission on Monday to Massachusetts residents.

The Institute of Contemporary Art in Boston is also free on Monday, as is the Worcester Art Museum.