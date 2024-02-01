It Happens Here: Moms behind Only Prettier Design in Norfolk passionate about giving back

It Happens Here: Women running Only Prettier Design in Norfolk passionate about giving back

NORFOLK - What used to be a general store in the small town of Norfolk, Massachusetts is now home to the boutique Only Prettier Design.

The home and floral company, owned by women, started in 2015 before officially launching in 2016.

Only Prettier Design in Norfolk. CBS Boston

"Only Prettier Design is really an umbrella for home design, event design and then also just being able to come and shop for your home and yourself," co-founder Dianne Pyburn told WBZ-TV.

Pyburn first started doing flowers for events in her basement. She then met co-founder Heather Reda who was decorating houses and doing photography.

"We feel very passionately about giving back," Reda said. "So we're very specific about the brands that we curate here."

The two hit it off and made their dreams of owning a business a reality, combining all their passions under one roof, starting with a staff of all women.

"We both are local to the area and also all of the girls that work here are also from the area," said Pyburn. "We're a group of 10 that are residents of the community that we work in."

Only Prettier Design in Norfolk. CBS Boston

Their storefront in Norfolk is filled with charity-focused brands like Grounds for Hounds, that gives back to dog rescues and jewelry company Sela Designs.

'"They give 100% of their profits back to fight human trafficking which is amazing," Reda told WBZ. "People care about where their products come from and the stories behind who's made that product and, in turn, we're supporting other small businesses as well."

That includes supporting products made within their own community.

"We work with local makers too. Our hats here are just from a mom right in Norfolk who makes them herself, which is really awesome and they're some of our best sellers," said Pyburn.

The two women work hard to make sure each product is also sustainably sourced, including the flowers in their arrangements sold through their floral boutique.

"Our wholesaler is also very conscious about where she gets her flowers from," Reda said. "They all come from New England-grown, fresh farms which is amazing. We love that and it makes the quality of the blooms completely different than anything else you can find anywhere."

Both Pyburn and Reda are now embarking on a new adventure, hoping to share what they've learned with other women looking for a fresh start through their FoundHer podcast.

"We really want to help other women who are maybe fearful to take those first steps," said Reda.

Both women are also moms and they hope their stories inspire the next generation.

"If you want something, don't let anybody tell you you can't do it and go do it," said Pyburn.

"We're just so privileged to be able to give back in that way, our kids go to school here, our friends are here and we love our community," added Reda.

Valentine's Day is right around the corner for anyone looking for an arrangement. Only Prettier Design will also host a fashion show in the spring where 100% of the proceeds will benefit an organization getting their feet off the ground.

For more information, visit their website.