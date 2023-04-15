One Boston Day marks 10 years since the Boston Marathon bombings with ceremonies and service

BOSTON - Today marks 10 years since the Boston Marathon bombings and the city is commemorating the day with ceremonies and a day of service.

On Saturday morning, loved ones of the victims attended a private wreath-laying ceremony at the two spots on Boylston Street where the bombs went off. They were joined by local leaders like Governor Maura Healey and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.

Bostonians are encouraged to mark One Boston Day with service and spreading acts of kindness.