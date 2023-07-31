Watch CBS News
Suspect in Hyde Park hit-and-run Olguens Joseph surrenders to police

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Police say a suspect in a Hyde Park hit-and-run that killed a 4-year-old boy earlier this month turned himself in Monday.  

olguens-joseph.jpg
  Olguens Joseph Boston Police Department

Police released Olguens Joseph's photo as a suspect in the July 18 accident that killed 4-year-old Ivan Pierre on Wood Avenue. Shortly after his photo was released, Joseph turned himself in to police. 

A warrant was issued for Joseph on multiple charges, including one for motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation.

Police said Joseph fled the scene after the crash. 

