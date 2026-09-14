Oasis 2027 tour announced; Boston is 1 of 2 U.S. concert stops

Oasis announced its 2027 tour on Monday, and Boston is one of only two concert stops in the U.S. for the iconic Britpop band fronted by Liam and Noel Gallagher.

The tour starts in Ireland next May and then heads to the United Kingdom and other destinations throughout Europe before going to Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts on Aug. 10, 13 and 14. The other U.S. dates are the following week in Las Vegas.

The famously feuding Gallagher brothers, now in their 50s, are known for their 1990s hits "Wonderwall" and "Champagne Supernova."

"After a period of reflection 'The Most Damaging Pop Cultural Force In Recent British History' has declared itself fit for purpose and will once again return to lift the spirits of the people," the band posted on social media. "Come witness the fitness. It shall be a sight to behold."

In 2025, Oasis reunited for their first concert tour in 16 years. Fans were not sure if they'd ever see the band perform again after a bitter split between the brothers in 2009.

There had been speculation that the 2025 tour would include Boston, but the only East Coast concert stop was in New Jersey.

There is no general sale period for Oasis tickets. Instead, fans have until Thursday to register online on the band's website for a chance to buy tickets. Lucky fans will get an email with a unique code between Sept. 24 and Sept. 27 that will let them buy tickets through Ticketmaster.