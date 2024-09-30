Oasis tour announcement does not include Boston date, despite rumors

Ticketmaster probed over Oasis tickets Ticketmaster faces new scrutiny in U.K. over Oasis concert tickets 02:33

BOSTON - Don't look back in anger, Oasis fans in Massachusetts. The Britpop band fronted by Liam and Noel Gallagher has released a list of cities and dates for its much-anticipated North American reunion tour in 2025, and Boston did not make the cut.

For now, the closest concert to New England is Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Aug. 31. The other stops on the continent are Toronto on Aug. 24, Chicago on Aug. 28, Los Angeles on Sept. 6 and Mexico City on Sept. 12.

"America. Oasis is coming. You have one last chance to prove that you loved us all along," the band known for hits like "Wonderwall and "Champagne Supernova" said in social media posts.

Could Oasis still come to Boston?

There was speculation that Boston would be among the cities chosen for "Oasis Live '25." Last week, the British music magazine NME said it could "exclusively reveal" that next year's tour would include a stop in Boston.

The outlet is standing by its report as of Monday. NME says sources close to the tour insist "another US show is planned, reportedly set for Boston, Massachusetts." The magazine also says an announcement about more shows in South America and Asia is coming soon.

Would a potential "Boston" tour date actually be at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro? That seems likely, given that the rest of the North American concerts are all in stadiums.

"More details on the exact venues, dates and ticket sale details for the other shows will be announced soon," NME reports.

"What happened to Boston?"

Local Oasis fans were clearly disappointed not to see Boston on the list of tour dates.

"What happened to Boston?" one fan asked the Oasis account on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Another fan in the area said she'd been waiting two decades to see the famously feuding Gallagher brothers reunite in concert after a 15-year hiatus.

"I'm so sad oasis isn't coming to Boston," she wrote. "I'm so not ready to fight half the US for MetLife tickets."

