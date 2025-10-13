Survivors of Nova Music Festival attack gather at Boston exhibit to celebrate hostage release

Some survivors of the Nova Music Festival attack gathered in Boston at an exhibit dedicated to the massacre to celebrate the hostage release on Monday. They said that while they were thrilled about the people returning to their families, it is also a bitter reminder of the lives lost on October 7, 2023.

"A lot of grief within the happiness," said Onn Britschner, who was working as a bartender at the festival. He said that he has been thinking of his manager, who was killed during the attack, and his two children.

"It was remarkable and it filled me with happiness," Nova Music Festival survivor, Shachar Horovitz, said.

Some survivors said they are still waiting for the remains of friends and family who have been killed in Hamas custody or at the festival. Officials said that there are still 28 bodies waiting to be returned to Israel, including Alon Levy's sister, Segal Levy. Segal was working at the festival when he was killed at 31 years old.

"It's hard. I'm happy the hostages are back, but I wish I could hug her," Levy said.

Raz Shifer's best friend, Inbar Haiman, was killed at the festival, but has not been able to grieve properly without her body returned to her family.

"It's a mixed emotions day. We are very hopeful, but we are hopeful to get a grave to have a funeral for her," Shifer said. "We are very happy for the 20 hostages that got released today. We still don't know if she's going to come back today or maybe ever."

The survivors and Jewish people in Boston said that they have spent the last two years hoping that this day would come, and now that it has, they say it feels surreal.

"We are witnessing, we are living history. It's hard to put into words the gratitude and joy that we feel that our hostages are finally home where they belong," Combined Jewish Philanthropies' CEO and Rabbi Marc Baker said.

After watching the release, survivors took stickers with the word "home" on them and placed them on photos of the hostages inside the exhibition.

"It was awesome just getting to know the survivors and what they've been through and how much grief for the last three years. It's a miracle if you talk to them," Dan Kraft said. Kraft and his wife, Wendy, played a crucial role in bringing the exhibit to Boston.

Nova Exhibition Boston

The Nova Exhibition is a traveling installation that hopes to memorialize those lost during the festival attack. It features a lost and found and a recreation of the festival rounds, including a stage and camping area. It is located on Dorchester Avenue in South Boston.

The exhibit is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., but closes at 5 p.m. on Friday. Tickets begin at $20.81 and can be found here.