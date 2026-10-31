Historic Notre Dame-Navy rivalry meets at Gillette Stadium for the first time

From flyovers to marching bands, the Navy vs. Notre Dame football game had fans rocking at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, from start to finish on Saturday.

The Fighting Irish beat the Midshipmen 35-13 in what was the storied rivalry's first game at Gillette.

"We're so excited to be here, we love having it up in New England," Navy fan Elena Acello said.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish defeated the Navy Midshipmen 35-13 in the rivalry's first meeting at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, on Saturday, Oct. 31. CBS Boston

Fans traveled to Gillette from across the country to watch AP ranked No. 5 Fighting Irish hand it to the Midshipmen, bringing fans to their feet.

"I try to go to as many Navy games as possible every year. I've been to every Navy-Notre Dame game for probably 10-ish years or so, so it's been a while," Darrell Lindy said. "At least every one that's happened not at Notre Dame."

Brian Doyle from Connecticut came dressed in his Halloween costume.

"I'm Bacon today. It's a fantastic atmosphere, it's great to see all the Irish fans out here but I want a little bit more out of the Irish," Doyle said.

The game marked the 99th meeting between Notre Dame and the Navy. The Fighting Irish have won 85 of their meetings, with the Midshipmen winning 13 and one ending in a tie.

"The opportunity to see Notre Dame play for the first time in person, it's hard to beat, hard to beat at Gillette," Nick Burnelle said.

The game featured a flyover of Navy F-35 fighter jets and halftime marching bands, a college football atmosphere fans were excited to embrace.

"It's amazing, I mean I grew up a Fighting Irish fan, always had a soft spot for Navy, but you can't beat seeing the golden domes in person," Burnelle said.