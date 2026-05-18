Kentucky man accused of stealing 4 guns from Norwood, Massachusetts store

Investigators say a southern accent and a pair of sneakers led them to the man who allegedly broke into a Norwood, Massachusetts gun store. On Monday, 33-year-old Aaron Woodrum, of Lexington, Kentucky, was arraigned on burglary and weapons charges.

Norwood Police said they got a call for a burglary in progress at the Liberty Ordnance Supply on Access Road Sunday at 11:42 p.m. The owner of the store was watching it happen through a live surveillance video feed.

Surveillance video showed a suspect wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, mask and gloves taking firearms from display cases, according to police. Police said the alleged burglar got away with three handguns, a long gun, and ammunition.

When police arrived, they said the back door of the building where the store is had been broken in. They found a hammer on one of the gun cases and used a K9 to track a scent to the backyard of a nearby home following an extensive search of the surrounding area. That's where investigators found a backpack with the stolen guns and ammunition along with a black face mask.

Investigators identified the suspect as Woodrum, who had visited the store several days before the break-in. The suspect's southern accent sounded familiar to store employees. The suspect spoke to security cameras during the alleged burglary, and they recognized it from days before. They also made note of his Air Jordan sneakers.

But it was a call on Monday morning for a separate incident at a nearby Hampton Inn that state prosecutors say led to an arrest. The caller stated that an individual wouldn't leave the property. When authorities arrived, they found Woodrum and placed him under arrest. Prosecutors say he was wearing the same Air Jordans when he was arrested.

Woodrum is facing several charges including breaking and entering a firearm distributor, and four counts of larceny of a firearm. The state wanted $500,000 bail, alleging that he had served time for this type of crime before. The judge set bail at $100,000.

Investigators are continuing to review Woodrum's activities leading up the alleged break-in.