Norwell senior's buzzer-beater makes ESPN's Top 10 plays: "I still can't believe it happened"

A buzzer-beater by Norwell High School senior Nick Fein that stunned a packed Swampscott, Massachusetts gym on Tuesday night is now going viral.

Video of the shot shows students storming the court in celebration as Fein scored from just inside the half-court line, lifting the Clippers to a playoff win.

The play was featured on ESPN's SportsCenter Top 10 on Wednesday morning, putting Fein in the national spotlight.

"You like to daydream about that stuff, and I still can't believe it happened," Fein said.

"It was a prayer of a shot," added teammate Charlie Williams, a junior forward. "To see it go in was so big."

With 3.8 seconds left on the clock, the Norwell Clippers were down by two in a playoff game against Swampscott High School when teammate Keegan O'Hare inbounded the ball to Fein.

"We ran a play that was not supposed to happen," O'Hare said. "All I had to do was give it to him, and he hit the shot."

"It is just unbelievable," Fein said. Watching it back a day later, he admitted, "It was a pretty cool shot."

"Celebrating with my team after was so fun too," Fein said. "Running around with them, it's a moment I'll never forget."

Norwell won the game 43-42. The miracle shot keeps the Norwell Clippers in the running for the Division 3 state championship. If they win, they will claim back-to-back state titles. They will play Greater Lawrence Tech on Saturday in the round of 8.