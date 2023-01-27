Norwell father to walk across country to raise autism awareness

NORWELL - Mike McKenna is on a mission for his son. "I would do anything for him," McKenna said.

He's talking about 21-year-old Michael McKenna who has severe autism. The Norwell dad is heading out west to begin his 2700-mile trek across the country. "I am walking from Santa Monica Pier in California to Jacksonville Beach, Florida," McKenna said.

His mission is to raise awareness to autism and to be a voice for his son who is non-verbal. "I am doing it to be an ambassador for autism. To introduce my son to the world because he's non-verbal and to raise desperately needed money for the New England Center for Children," he said.

NECC has become Michael's second home. Michael was born a healthy vibrant child then at 18 months things began to change. He was later diagnosed with autism.

"We are so profoundly grateful for the New England Center for Children. The level of disability that my son has is such that we needed very intense services," he said.

Mike says he's been preparing for this walk for the past eight months. He plans to leave on Monday. It will take him four and a half months to complete the mission and through it all he says his son will be on his mind.

"One step at a time and thinking about my son Michael is top of mind and knowing that he's not done improving so I am not done walking," he said.

He has all the supplies he needs to complete the trip. He plans to walk to 22 to 25 miles a day. He's already lost about 60 pounds training for this endeavor. He hopes he will meet many strangers along the way who will help support NECC.

"What it's allowed me to do, is to do something to say thank you to them and support the pros who are making the difference in these kids' lives," he said.

Paying it forward one step at a time.