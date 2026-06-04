Northern lights could be visible in Massachusetts tonight due to large solar flares. Here's how to see them.

The northern lights could be visible in parts of Massachusetts tonight due to several huge solar flares.

A cannibal CME (coronal mass ejection) is heading for Earth. On Wednesday, a very large and active sunspot erupted several times, causing three solar flares and sending waves of CMEs into space, headed toward Earth.

One of the faster-moving CMEs overtook and absorbed a second CME (hence the cannibal term) and is expected to strike Earth's outer atmosphere Thursday night.

SpaceWeather.com graphic SpaceWeather.com

Space weather experts are predicting strong to severe geomagnetic storms overnight, which typically result in sightings of the northern lights much farther south than usual.

Early predictions show the possibility of auroras as far south as New England and the Mid-Atlantic tonight.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

This could occur anytime after dark tonight. To increase your odds of seeing an aurora, get to an area with very little artificial light and a wide-open view of the sky.

Many times, the lights can come and go quickly, so you will need to be patient. Check social media later this evening (Eric Fisher's X account is a great resource) for updates.