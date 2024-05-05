One person arrested during Northeastern University commencement in Boston

BOSTON - One person was detained as protests happened during Northeastern University's commencement Sunday afternoon at Fenway Park in Boston.

Protester removed and arrested

During the ceremony, members of the Class of 2024 held Palestinian flags and chanted pro-Palestinian phrases. Other students waved Israeli flags. Renata Nyul, Northeastern's vice president of communications, confirmed one person was removed from commencement and arrested.

One protester was removed from Northeastern University's commencement and arrested on May 5, 2024. CBS Boston

This comes after weeks of on-campus demonstrating against the war between Israel and Hamas that's left thousands and thousands of people dead. An encampment at Northeastern was cleared by police early on a Saturday morning late last month.

Crowd asked to quiet down

Boston Police had a large presence in and around Fenway Park during the commencement ceremony. At one point, a university dean had to ask the crowd to quiet down as students continued to speak out.

Graduates wave Israeli and Palestinian flags during Northeastern University's commencement on May 5, 2024. CBS Boston

"We respect your passion and opinions, we respect your right to voice them in the appropriate setting," said Kellee Tsai, the Dean of the College of Social Sciences and Humanities. "This event honors our graduates and distinguished guests and it's a celebration of their achievements. Out of respect for your community and honored guests, I ask that you let us continue with this event."

Graduates told WBZ TV they were pleasantly surprised, saying for the most part, things were under control.