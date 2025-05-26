Northeastern, Holy Cross baseball earn spot in NCAA Tournament

Both Northeastern and Holy Cross are dancing in the NCAA baseball tournament. The two Massachusetts schools were part of the field of 64 announced Monday, and will now fight for a trip to Omaha, Nebraska and the College World Series.

Northeastern is one of the hottest teams in the country and are a two-seed in the Tallahassee regional, where they'll first face the three-seeded Mississippi State on Friday night at 7 30 p.m.. Holy Cross is in the four-seed in the Chapel Hill regional, and will take the North Carolina Tar Heels -- who are the top seed in their region and the No. 5 seed overall in the tournament -- Friday at noon.

You can check out the full NCAA Tournament bracket here.

Northeastern Huskies in NCAA Tournament

The Huskies are one of the hottest teams in the country at the moment, winners of 27 straight games and 36 of their last 37. Northeastern hasn't lost a game since April 6, and have the best ERA in college baseball at 2.92.

The Huskies finished the season with an incredible 48-9 record (the most wins in the NCAA) and claimed the 2025 Coastal Athletic Association Tournament championship after an eighth-inning rally over UNC Wilmington in the title game over the weekend. Northeastern came back from a 6-3 deficit on Saturday to capture the championship tilt, 9-6.

Junior outfielder Harrison Feinberg hit a three-run double in the eighth to tie the game, and Northeastern went on top with a two-run double by junior infielder Carmelo Musacchia. The comeback victory gave NU its first tournament championship since 2021.

The Huskies are now in the NCAA tournament for the 11th time in program history. They were pretty pumped with their selection on Monday:

First up for the Huskies is Mississippi State (34-12), with Florida State and Bethume-Cookman also in the double-elimination Tallahassee regional.

The winners of the first games in regional action will then face one another, with the losers playing each other in an elimination game. Bracket play will continue until three teams are eliminated with two loses, while the winner of the double-elimination bracket will advance to the best-of-three super regionals.

Northeastern went 20-7 on the road during the season, and an impressive 5-1 at neutral sites.

Holy Cross Crusaders in NCAA Tournament

Holy Cross went 31-25 during the season and won the 2025 Patriots League Tournament last week with an 8-7 win over Army West Point in the title game. It was Holy Cross' first title since 2017.

They'll first face the North Carolina Tar Heels (42-12) on their home field to start the NCAA Tournament, with Oklahoma and Nebraska rounding out the Chapel Hill regional.

The Crusaders were 16-16 on the road during the season, and 0-1 at neutral sites.