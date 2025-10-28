Seasonal Massachusetts farmworkers from Jamaica praying for families as hurricane hits

By Aaron Parseghian, WBZ-TV

As the season wraps up at Davidian's Farm in Northboro, Massachusetts, the focus is on final chores and closing out another harvest. But right now, work is not at the top of mind for a group of seasonal farmworkers from Jamaica, their attention locked on the devastating hurricane battering their home.

"You got to just hope and trust God and pray for the best," said Lesford Brown, who has worked seasonally at the family-owned farm since the 1980s.

His wife and family remain in Jamaica year-round. "Somebody has to make the sacrifice. And I choose to make the sacrifice to come here," Brown explained.

Hurricane Melissa made landfall Tuesday, cutting power and damaging homes across the island. Workers here say they've struggled to reach loved ones as conditions worsen.

"No electricity at the moment in where I am from," said seasonal employee Oscar Fearon describing increasingly spotty communication.

Richard White said he has urged his family to do what they can. "Make preparations like put some sandbags, get ropes and tie down the roof," he said.

"Integral part of our operation"

Fourth-generation farm owner Mike Davidian has been seasonally hiring workers from Jamaica for decades and says they are more than just employees.

"We do recognize Jamaica as really an integral part of our operation, and we enjoy the culture that we've been fortunate enough to be a part of," he said.

With families in harm's way, Davidian said he's doing all he can to support the crew and he's inspired by their strength.

"They have tremendous resiliency and even now, with their families in harm's way, they just have a real calm to their demeanor," he said.

The workers expect to return home in mid-November but worry about what they will find when they land. Still, their faith in their community remains strong.

"That's one thing I can say about Jamaicans, they'll be willing to go over and help a neighbor," said Jevaughn Graham.