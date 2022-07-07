Overheated train engine causes delays at North Station on the Rockport line

Watch CBS News
BOSTON -- Smoke was seen pouring out of North Station Thursday afternoon after the engine of a train overheated at the Rockport Commuter Rail line.

A spokesperson for Keolis, the company that runs the commuter rail, said the engineer of an out-of-service train had a mechanical failure that led to the smoke, but there apparently was no fire.

The incident happened around 3 p.m.

Smoke was coming up and out of the train station under the Zakim Bridge. No one was hurt.

Delays are expected the rest of the day, and passengers are encouraged to check the MBTA Commuter Rail social media feeds for updates.

