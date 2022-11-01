North Andover police looking for man accused of entering apartments

North Andover police looking for man accused of entering apartments

North Andover police looking for man accused of entering apartments

NORTH ANDOVER - North Andover Police are looking for a man who allegedly entered apartments at the Royal Crest Estates early Monday morning.

Surveillance video shows the man attempting to open doors to apartments. Police said he was able to get into some unlocked units.

Some of the apartments are rented by Merrimack College students.

The college said some students were asleep inside their apartments when the man walked inside.

"We are aware the individual has tried locked doors and moved on," Merrimack College said in a letter to the community. "If you reside in a first-floor unit, be sure to also lock windows and sliders."

There have been no reports of any attacks or thefts.