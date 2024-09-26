Massachusetts sheriff's "Are You OK?" program helps 80-year-old woman in need

BRAINTREE - Her job is with the Norfolk County Sheriff's Office. But really doing the work each day, Officer Cheryl Bambery is more like an angel to the people she helps.

"A lot of them have outlived their family and friends. They don't have anybody. This is the only call they may get all day, all week. They really love it and enjoy it," she explained.

"Are You OK?" program

"Are You OK?" is a free check-in call program for people who live alone in Norfolk County. It's automated, but Officer Bambery is listening. And if no one responds, she personally keeps calling - like she did with an 80-year-old Canton woman Thursday morning.

"I said 'are you OK?' She said 'no I'm not. I fell, I don't know how it happened. I believe I was at the bottom of the stairs. I don't know if I hit my head or not, but I know I hurt my shoulder. I cannot get up,'" Bambery recalled.

Officer Cheryl Bambery, Norfolk County Sheriff's Office. Norfolk County Sheriff's Office

Within minutes, Officer Bambery had Canton police and firefighters on the way. And she kept that woman feeling calm and cared for.

"She said to me on the phone when I was talking to her this morning while we were waiting for the police, 'I knew you were going to call. I knew you were going to call me,'" Bambery said.

The woman is recovering at the hospital, and the sheriff hopes they can reach even more neighbors by themselves.

"It's the reason why you run for sheriff. To have a person's life saved. To know they feel safe in their community and their household," said Sheriff Patrick McDermott.

How to sign up

Officer Bambery said some of her seniors even use the calls as a reminder to take their medicine. It's not just for seniors; If you live alone in Norfolk County or love someone who does call 1-866-900-7865 or CLICK HERE.