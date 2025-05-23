Roads closed and backyards left flooded with water following nor'easter in Norwell

Cleanup is underway in Norwell, Massachusetts after Thursday's nor'easter caused power outages, shut down roads and left some backyards looking like lakes.

"A lot of thunder, lightning went on for 15 20 minutes. The house was shaking, actually," said one resident.

Roads remain closed

On Friday, several roads were shut down because of water gushing over them, making them unsafe.

"There's a strong possibility that the water has actually undermined this full travel lane, so until the water recedes and I can assess the condition of the material under the roadway, travel will not be allowed to go through here," said Shane Jokey, the Highway, Tree and Grounds Assistant Director in Norwell.

Yards became rivers after residents said about 5 to 6 inches of rain came down in a short period of time.

"We've never seen water even close to this," said Norwell resident Scott Davidson.

Creek overflows, flooding backyard

Davidson said his backyard got buried after Wildcat Creek, which runs behind his house, overflowed. He went out in his backyard on a kayak Friday morning.

Dave and his buddy were busy shoring up a 40-year-old bridge that nearly washed away, leaving behind giant sinkholes in his driveway, making it impassable.

"The water should run through the culverts but once it moved, it can go between the culverts and then it just kept washing it out," said Dave.

Over in Hanover, power crews worked feverishly to restore the power for the 200 customers who lost electricity during the storm.

"Really, this was the spot," said Hanover Town Manager Joe Colangello. "It does kind of beg the question was it just wind or was there some lightning involved, right at this location, that also kind of moved the power lines."