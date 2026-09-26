Nor'easter attracts sightseers at Gloucester and Rockport beaches: "This is crazy"

In Gloucester and Rockport, this weekend's nor'easter had waves putting on a show for onlookers at the local beaches.

"It sounds a little bit like a train at night. I'm enjoying it. This is crazy," Cassie Depner told WBZ-TV.

Ian and Leah Whitehead of Rockport came out to the beach with their dog.

"It's pretty strong. I just came out to check out the waves and ocean," Ian Whitehead said.

Surfer Jimmy Krupta is facing the nor'easter head on, both on foot and in the sea.

"I'm a surfer so I got to surf yesterday, and we're looking at spots today, so it's pretty awesome," Krupka said. "There was a pretty big current yesterday, so you definitely have to be super careful, and I wouldn't suggest beginners try learning today."

Throughout the day, most businesses and roads remained open in the beach communities. Town officials caution that folks need to be careful.

"The biggest concern is the power outages and the coastal flooding and erosion. We're expecting the worst part of it to be this afternoon and overnight based on what the national weather service has shared with us through MEMA," Rockport Town Administrator Mitchell Vieira said.

Gloucester's Mayor Paul Lundberg says emergency crews are in place to deal with any damage this nor'easter may bring.

"Make sure you got enough provisions to last yourselves if your power goes out and please don't take any risk going outside during the height of the storm," Lundberg said.