Nonprofit helps young cancer survivors explore photography at New England Revolution practice

FOXBORO -- The Pablove Foundation is a national nonprofit that helps kids battling cancer. This week, their reach made it to Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.

The organization's goal is to teach kids with cancer to develop their creative voices through the art of photography. Pablove Foundation is named after Pablo, a little boy who lost his fight with cancer.

Three young cancer survivors got to take pictures of the New England Revolution at practice.

Eleanor Art is eight. She was excited to talk about the camera. "You can zoom in and zoom out," Eleanor said. "So then you can get a really good one."

Doriana Pierre is 18 and got to share the experience with her dad. "Because of the whole backdrop and the sprinklers. I didn't think I would ever do something like this. This is fun," she said.

Chloe Tierney took it all in and had the time of her life. And as her parents watched, they had a great time as well.

"I think it's making her feel so special to be here with the players and have them give her special attention and get to take pictures of them, up close and personal," said Colleen Tierney, Chloe's mom.

It was a great afternoon for everyone at the training session. Soccer tricks and group pictures afterward made this an afternoon to remember.

"They are doing amazing work, they're helping kids," said Pablove photography instructor Deb Hickey. "Giving them cameras and just helping their overall well-being, kind of distracting them and getting them to focus on other things."

"This was an amazing day, super grateful to the Revolution, to Pablove. Great experience meeting the players and seeing the facilities. It was awesome," said Peter Art, Eleanor's dad.

The pictures taken by the three young girls will be on display in the Pablove Foundation's Shutterbug Gallery at Gillette Stadium during the Revolution's annual kick childhood cancer match on September 17.