The Noah Song-U.S. Navy-Phillies-Red Sox situation is rather interesting

BOSTON -- As far as late-February roster situations go in Major League Baseball, the one playing out involving Noah Song is about as intriguing as it gets.

Song, a 25-year-old pitcher who was drafted by the Red Sox in 2019 out of the United States Naval Academy, was transferred from active duty to the Navy reserves this week. Previously, Song had petitioned to be removed from active duty in 2019, but that request was denied. Now, though, Song is free to resume his baseball career. As such, he'll be allowed to play professional baseball for the first time since 2019, when he started seven games for the Lowell Spinners.

From a Red Sox perspective, it would be great news to add a potential young arm to the mix. Unfortunately for Boston, Dave Dombrowski -- who drafted Song in Boston but is now the president of baseball operations for the Phillies -- nabbed Song in the Rule 5 Draft last December. That means Song will be reporting to Phillies camp as he renews his baseball journey.

The trouble for Philly, though, is that Rule 5 picks must remain on a team's big league roster for the entire season. They can't be sent down to the minors. Considering Song hasn't pitched in the last three years, his chances of making the big league roster for the reigning National League champs feel like the steepest of uphill climbs.

And that could -- key word: could -- lead to Song returning to the Red Sox organization.

The Phillies could try to trade Song this spring, though it's unclear what the market would be. If no trade partner emerged, the Phillies could then place Song on waivers. A team could claim him there as a bit of a gamble, similar to the one made by the Phillies in December.

But if Song were to clear waivers, then he would return to the Red Sox, where he'd be able to resume his playing career.

Then again, if Song impresses this spring, maybe he does end up contributing for the Phillies this year after all.

For what it's worth, Song pitched 17 innings in his seven starts in 2019 for Single-A Lowell, posting a 1.06 ERA and 0.882 WHIP with 19 strikeouts and five walks. In four seasons at Navy, He was 32-13 with a 2.37 ERA and 1.044 WHIP. He also spent two summers in the Cape Cod Baseball League, first with Harwich in 2017 (0-1, 2.70 ERA in two starts) then with Orleans in 2018 (0-1, 3.38 ERA in two appearances).

His collegiate career also included a trip to Fenway Park, where he pitched a three-hit, complete-game shutout over Army.

At the very least, it provides an intriguing side story to follow through the spring.