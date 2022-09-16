No structural damage to new Worcester high school after fire

No structural damage to new Worcester high school after fire

No structural damage to new Worcester high school after fire

WORCESTER - A fire at a high school under construction in Worcester did not cause any structural damage.

On Monday, thick black and flames were spotted on the roof of the new Doherty High School. Piles of highly flammable insulation caught fire.

On Thursday, school officials say it should not have a big impact on the cost or timeline of the school's planned opening in January of 2024.