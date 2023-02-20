No criminal charges to be filed against Worcester charter school cheer coaches

WORCESTER – Police announced Monday they will not file criminal charges against cheer coaches at Abby Kelley Foster Charter School in Worcester who were accused of misconduct.

Several coaches, though an exact number was not clear, were placed on leave last week during an investigation into the program. Details about the alleged misconduct have not been released.

A spokesperson for the school said that while no criminal charges are being filed, the school's investigation into the allegations remains ongoing.

"Our internal investigation will continue. To preserve the integrity of the investigative process and the privacy and confidentiality of those impacted, we have nothing further to share at this time," the school said.

The remainder of the cheer season has been suspended.

Parents from the program told WBZ-TV the coaches are in charge of cheerleaders from elementary through high school.