Bears WR N'Keal Harry undergoing surgery, expected to miss two months

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- N'Keal Harry's start in Chicago is going about as well as his time in New England. The wide receiver is reportedly undergoing surgery on Thursday and will be sidelined for roughly two months.

Harry suffered a high-ankle sprain over the weekend during a Bears practice and will undergo tightrope surgery on Thursday, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. He's expected to be shelved for around eight weeks, meaning he'll miss at least the first month of the regular season.

The Patriots traded Harry -- the team's 2019 first-round pick -- to Chicago for a future seventh-round selection in July ahead of training camp. As the first receiver ever drafted by Bill Belichick in the first round, Harry will go down as one of the biggest draft busts in Patriots history.  

He struggled with injuries throughout his time in New England, and when he did see the field he didn't produce much. Harry played in just 33 games for the Patriots and finished his career in New England with just 57 catches for 598 yards and four touchdowns. 

First published on August 11, 2022 / 8:55 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

