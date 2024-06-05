Nick Pivetta, Rafael Devers power Red Sox to 9-0 win over the Braves

By MAUREEN MULLEN Associated Press

BOSTON - Nick Pivetta combined with two relievers for a one-hit shutout and Rafael Devers hit two homers and drove in three runs as the Boston Red Sox beat the Atlanta Braves 9-0 on Wednesday.

Pivetta (3-4) worked seven innings and allowed Atlanta's only hit - a leadoff single by Austin Riley in the fourth inning. The 31-year-old right-hander struck out nine and finished one strikeout shy of his season high, against the Seattle Mariners on March 29.

Devers hit a solo home run in the second inning and a two-run shot in the seventh for the 17th multi-homer game of his career and first since July 14, 2023, against the Chicago Cubs. He has 13 homers this season.

Jarren Duran hit a solo homer in the eighth inning, his fourth of the season. Duran, Rob Refsnyder, Tyler O'Neill and Dominic Smith each had two hits as Boston improved to 31-31 with its fifth win in 12 games.

Braves right-hander Spencer Schwellenbach (0-2) allowed six runs on seven hits with two walks (one intentional) over 4 2/3 innings in his second career start.

Boston jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second inning. Devers led off with a homer. O'Neill singled and Dominic Smith walked before David Hamilton's double scored O'Neill. Hamilton scored on a sacrifice fly by Reese McGuire.

The Red Sox added three more runs in the fifth. Duran, who entered the game leading the MLB in triples, hit his ninth of the season and scored on Enmanuel Valdez's double. After a two-out intentional walk to Devers, O'Neill doubled, scoring Devers and chasing Schwellenbach. Ray Kerr entered and gave up an RBI double to Smith.

Devers' two-run shot in the seventh scored Rob Refsnyder, who opened the inning with a double. Duran added a homer in the eighth off right-hander Jimmy Herget.

Boston right-hander Zack Kelly was called up before the game to take the place of Chris Martin, who was placed on the 15-day injury list with anxiety. Kelly worked the eighth and finished with two strikeouts. Brad Keller pitched the ninth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Red Sox: RHP Chris Martin was placed on the 15-day injured list with anxiety.

UP NEXT

The Braves travel to Washington on Thursday when RHP Reynaldo Lopez (3-2, 1.73 ERA) will be opposed by Nationals LHP Mitchell Parker (4-3, 3.60).

The Red Sox travel to Chicago on Thursday when RHP Tanner Houck (5-5, 1.85) will be opposed by White Sox RHP Jake Woodford (0-1, 6.23).