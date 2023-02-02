Nick Caley interviews with Texans for offensive coordinator job

BOSTON -- Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley interviewed with the Houston Texans on Wednesday for their offensive coordinator position, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.

Rapoport described Caley as a "rising young coach."

The next step in Caley's rise figures to take place outside of Foxboro, as reports have indicated that his contract is expiring at the end of the league year. Caley did not travel to Las Vegas with the rest of the Patriots' coaching staff at the East West Shrine Bowl, which was a strong indicator that his time in New England appears to be over.

Caley also interviewed for the Jets' OC job earlier this offseason, though that job eventually went to Jim Hackett.

The 40-year-old Caley attended John Carroll University, the same alma mater of Josh McDaniels and Texans general manager Nick Caserio. He joined the Patriots' staff as an offensive assistant in 2015 before becoming the tight ends coach in 2017. Caley has held that position for six seasons, while adding the fullbacks coach role in 2020 and 2021.

The Patriots' offensive coaching staff has already undergone significant changes this offseason, with Bill O'Brien returning to the organization to be the offensive coordinator and with last year's offensive play-caller Matt Patricia potentially heading out of the organization.

The Texans are in the midst of major changes, too, after firing head coach Lovie Smith and hiring DeMeco Ryans as the new head coach.