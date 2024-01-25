Contract talks break down, schools closed in Newton Friday as teachers continue strike

NEWTON - No agreement was reached Thursday between striking Newton teachers and the school committee. Schools will be closed Friday for a sixth day.

Teachers were focused on adding mental health professionals in schools and raising salaries for teaching assistants. Despite signs of progress on Wednesday, union leaders are now frustrated and angry.

"They are not negotiating," said Newton Teachers Association President Mike Zilles. "They are waiting us out and that is the most foolish negotiation strategy I can possibly imagine. They don't know who they picked a fight with."

Newton School Committee Chair Chris Brezski said the progress broke down Thursday afternoon. "The day did not end on a positive note and school is canceled once again tomorrow," Brezski said.

A judge's court order says the union owes $375,000 for the illegal strike. A hearing could be held on Friday to "discuss a more meaningful approach to ensuring compliance with the law."