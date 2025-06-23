Newton pediatrician accused of unwanted touching from patient family members

The Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine has suspended the medical license of a Newton pediatrician who is accused of having unwanted physical contact with the female family members of patients.

Dr. Benjamin faces indecent assault charge

The disciplinary action against Dr. Jonathan A. Benjamin was decided at the board's June 13 meeting.

"The Board alleges that Dr. Benjamin engaged in boundary violations," stated a press release after the meeting. Benjamin was given seven days to appeal the decision.

Details of the allegations against Benjamin are few. According to records held by Newton District Court, Benjamin is charged with indecent assault and battery on a person over 14. His arraignment is scheduled for July 7.

Benjamin has been licensed to practice in the Commonwealth since 1981 and owns his own practice in Newton, according to the board.

Patient guardians release statement

A guardian of Benjamin's patients, who wished to remain anonymous, released a statement in defense of the doctor.

"I have two children, and our family has been cared for by Dr. Benjamin for five years. He has hugged me, held my hands, and kissed me on the cheek many times at appointments - sometimes in front of my husband. He has treated me like family since the first time I walked into his office with my baby. I completely understand how his physical behavior toward the mothers of his patients may make some women feel uncomfortable, but I truly believe his actions are that of a misguided older doctor, and not at all coming from a place of sexual harassment or assault. The courts will consider intent alongside impact, and the public should do the same and not jump to conclusions based on what they read on social media," the person wrote.

A request for comment at Benjamin's practice was denied. Benjamin did not return WBZ's requests for comment.