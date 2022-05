Fire breaks out at Wayfinder Hotel in Newport, RI

NEWPORT, R.I. -- A newly-renovated hotel in Newport, Rhode Island went up in flames on Monday night.

Firefighters trying to stop the fire Monday from spreading inside the Wayfinder Hotel, which is across the street from the old Newport Grand Casino.

As of Sunday night, there are no reports of any injuries.

The cause of the fire is not known yet.