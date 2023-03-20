Kids who lose even little bit of sleep can hurt their health, study finds
BOSTON — It can be hard to get your little ones to go to bed but a new study finds losing just a little bit of sleep could take a toll on your kids' health.
New Zealand researchers reviewed data on 100 healthy children ages 8-12 and found that getting 39 minutes less sleep per night for one week was associated with lower physical and overall well-being, ability to cope well at school, and health-related quality of life.
In fact, a loss of just 30 minutes had a significant effect on the kids.
Another reason to make sleep a priority for the entire family by creating and maintaining regular bedtime routines.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.