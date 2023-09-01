New requirements for Americans to receive SNAP benefits

BOSTON - As of September 1, there will be stricter requirements for people to receive SNAP benefits.

Childless workers age 18 to 50 must work at least 80 hours a month or they must currently be enrolled in a training or education program.

The age requirement for benefits will increase from 50 to 52 on October 1.

Veterans, people without homes, and adults 18 to 24 who aged out of foster care are exempt from these new requirements.

Congress says that the change will reduce government spending and boost the nation's labor force. These changes to SNAP benefits are a result of the debt ceiling deal Congress negotiated back in June.

These new requirements will be in effect until October of 2030.

To see if you are eligible for SNAP benefits in Massachusetts click here and for more information regarding the new requirements visit The U.S. Department of Agriculture's website.