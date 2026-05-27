There is a new push to expand Commuter Rail service to Cape Cod

Traffic backups on the Sagamore Bridge go hand in hand with traveling to Cape Cod. Now, state representatives and transportation advocates are pushing a proposal they say could help reduce congestion: Commuter Rail service from Middleboro to Bourne.

An estimated five million people cross the bridges onto the Cape each year, according to the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce. Supporters of the rail proposal say the region's dependence on cars has created worsening traffic along roadways.

"Car travel remains the primary way people move to and from our region," said State Senator Dylan Fernandes. "Unlike many other parts of our commonwealth, this part of our region, Cape Cod, has no regular public transportation connection to Boston."

Under the proposal, passengers would travel by Commuter Rail from Middleboro on the Fall River/New Bedford Line to Bourne. Riders would then transfer to buses to cross the bridge and continue onto Cape Cod.

The Cape already has limited rail service through the CapeFlyer, which runs seasonally from Boston's South Station to Hyannis, but the train only operates on weekends.

Map shows CapeFlyer Commuter Rail route. CBS Boston

Some residents say expanded rail service could provide relief from the gridlock that often stretches for miles.

"It makes me angry because I just want to get over the damn bridge," said Cape resident Sandy Leete, who was taking a bus to Logan Airport. "There's a lot of people that come in the summertime, and that's how we make our living. We have to be mindful of that, but yeah, a Commuter Rail is a very good idea."

A 2021 study conducted by the Cape Cod Commission and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation estimated about 1,700 passengers per day would use the proposed 93-minute rail service from Boston to Bourne.

The same study estimated the project would cost about $67 million with much of the infrastructure already in place, though it could cost more in 2026.

Some think the price tag is just too hefty.

"I think it's a waste of tax dollars and a boondoggle, it will be another white elephant paid for by tax dollars," said Wellfleet resident Jeff Kemprecos. "People won't take it."

There are currently no official plans in place for the Commuter Rail extension. Advocates and state lawmakers say they hope the proposal sparks momentum toward establishing regular rail service connecting the Cape to the Boston area.