Watch CBS News
Local News

New Hampshire wrong-way operator charged with drunk driving on I-93

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOW, N.H. – New Hampshire State Police used spike strips to stop a woman who was allegedly driving the wrong way while under the influence on Interstate 93.

Several people called to report a wrong-way operator driving north in the southbound lanes of I-93 from Hooksett to Bow around 2 a.m. on Sunday.

A trooper was able to deflate the woman's tires, but she continued driving for over a mile.

kayiba-christelle-1.jpg
Kayiba Christelle. New Hampshire State Police

Concord police eventually stopped the woman, who was identified as 22-year-old Kayiba Christelle of Manchester, N.H.

Christelle was charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, disobeying a police officer, reckless operation and driving while intoxicated.

She was released on bail and is due in Merrimack Superior Court on May 18.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on April 23, 2023 / 11:48 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.