New Hampshire wrong-way operator charged with drunk driving on I-93
BOW, N.H. – New Hampshire State Police used spike strips to stop a woman who was allegedly driving the wrong way while under the influence on Interstate 93.
Several people called to report a wrong-way operator driving north in the southbound lanes of I-93 from Hooksett to Bow around 2 a.m. on Sunday.
A trooper was able to deflate the woman's tires, but she continued driving for over a mile.
Concord police eventually stopped the woman, who was identified as 22-year-old Kayiba Christelle of Manchester, N.H.
Christelle was charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, disobeying a police officer, reckless operation and driving while intoxicated.
She was released on bail and is due in Merrimack Superior Court on May 18.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.