New Hampshire wrong-way operator charged with drunk driving on I-93

BOW, N.H. – New Hampshire State Police used spike strips to stop a woman who was allegedly driving the wrong way while under the influence on Interstate 93.

Several people called to report a wrong-way operator driving north in the southbound lanes of I-93 from Hooksett to Bow around 2 a.m. on Sunday.

A trooper was able to deflate the woman's tires, but she continued driving for over a mile.

Kayiba Christelle. New Hampshire State Police

Concord police eventually stopped the woman, who was identified as 22-year-old Kayiba Christelle of Manchester, N.H.

Christelle was charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, disobeying a police officer, reckless operation and driving while intoxicated.

She was released on bail and is due in Merrimack Superior Court on May 18.