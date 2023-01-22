Watch CBS News
New Hampshire wrong-way operator charged with drunk driving

CONCORD, N.H. – A Somerset man is facing drunk driving charges after New Hampshire State Police said he was driving the wrong way Saturday night.

Hunter Dusio, 23, is charged with aggravated driving while under the influence, reckless conduct and reckless operation.

Police give a field sobriety test to a man who allegedly was driving the wrong way while intoxicated. New Hampshire State Police

Callers reported a wrong-way driver on the westbound side of Interstate 393 in Concord around 9 p.m.

New Hampshire State Police found the car in the median between Exit 2 and 3.

Dusio was arrested after a field sobriety test. He was released on personal recognizance and ordered to appear in Concord District Court at a later date. 

