New Hampshire woman charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riots

BRISTOL, NH - A woman from New Hampshire has joined the list of accused Capitol rioters and is now facing criminal charges.

Cindy Young, of Bristol, New Hampshire, admitted to FBI agents that she was there on Jan. 6 and showed them the hat and scard she was seen wearing in the surveillance video inside the Capitol building.

Prosecutors said that onn Jan. 5, six buses, organized by Super Happy Fun America, left Massachusetts to bring President Trump supporters to his rally and other scheduled protests.

She faces four charges.