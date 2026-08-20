New Hampshire passes laws to hike tolls, state park fees for out-of-staters

New Hampshire legislators overrode vetoes from Gov. Kelly Ayotte this week to pass two laws aimed at bringing in more revenue from out-of-staters.

New Hampshire toll hike

A new 10-year transportation plan calls for raising tolls, but not for anyone with a New Hampshire E-ZPass. Drivers who pay with cash or an E-ZPass from another state are set to be charged more.

"The toll rates for all cash transactions and for vehicles using the New Hampshire electronic toll system not listed on a funded New Hampshire E-Z Pass account shall be increased," the new law states.

Starting in January 2027, the Hampton toll on I-95 will climb from $2 to $4 and the Bedford and Hooksett tolls will rise from $1 to $2. The Dover and Somersworth tolls on the Spaulding Turnpike will double from 75 cents to $1.50.

The last statewide toll hike was in 2007. Ayotte blasted the move by lawmakers to override her veto.

"Make no mistake of it, this is a tax increase on Granite Staters," she said in a statement. "If you pay cash, you will pay double. If you didn't get a new transponder when you moved here, you will pay double."

Her veto was overridden with bipartisan support. Advocates say it's a smart way to raise money for road maintenance projects.

There is a way around the toll hike for drivers from Massachusetts and other out-of-staters: You don't need to be a Granite State resident to get a New Hampshire E-ZPass.

New Hampshire state park fees

The other law enacted by veto override will charge out-of-state residents more to visit New Hampshire state parks. It will essentially double the cost to park there.

At a hearing earlier this year, Republican state Sen. Keith Murphy of Manchester said he often sees parking lots "full of Massachusetts plates" at state parks. He said New Hampshire is the only state in New England not charging a separate fee structure for out-of-state visitors.

Most state parks in New Hampshire charge adults $4 to visit.

"I do not believe that changing the fee for out-of-staters from $4 to $8 would deter business," Murphy said.