New Hampshire considering toll hike at major highway plazas

New Hampshire is weighing making drivers pay more at three toll plazas in order to fund highway projects in the state.

Right now, there's a $400 million shortfall in the New Hampshire Department of Transportation's proposed "Ten Year Plan" for 2027-2036.

"Revenue is relatively flat and lower than previous projections" while "project and operating costs are going up," the proposal states. "A toll increase is needed to move projects forward."

New Hampshire proposed toll increase

Under the proposal, there would be a $1 increase at "all major plazas," which are Hampton (I-95), Hooksett (I-93) and Bedford (Everett Turnpike).

The Hampton toll cost would go from $2 to $3, while Hooksett and Bedford would rise from $1 to $2.

More revenue would allow for all-electronic tolling to replace toll booths in Hampton, according to the plan.

New Hampshire currently has the lowest rate per mile among states with tolls roads, the department says. Even with the increase, New Hampshire would still be the 26th lowest out of 32 states.

There hasn't been a systemwide toll increase in the state since 2007.

Ten Year Plan for New Hampshire transportation

The transportation department said it is still in the "public input phase" of the Ten Year Plan.

"The Governor's Advisory Commission on Intermodal Transportation (GACIT) will discuss the feedback from the hearings, the transportation needs of their Districts, and make a recommendation to the Governor of what projects should be included and what funding should be considered in their recommended plan," a spokesperson for the department said.

Public comment on the proposal is due by Nov. 3.

In Massachusetts, a proposal last year to bring in more revenue by hiking tolls at the state border was rejected by the governor.