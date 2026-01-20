Bill would ban smoking on the sand at Hampton Beach in New Hampshire

A New Hampshire lawmaker wants to make a popular beach in the state smoke-free. State Sen. Debra Altschiller has proposed a bill that would ban smoking on the sand at Hampton Beach.

Altschiller, who represents Hampton, testified to the Senate Energy and Natural Resources committee on Tuesday that a constituent asked her last summer to introduce the "Act prohibiting smoking in Hampton Beach State Park."

"The intention of this bill is to begin to change culture at the beach," Altschiller said.

Altschiller noted that the beach already bans pets, drones, alcohol and tackle football, among other activities and items. The bill is not calling for fines or other penalties for violators - just updated signage to let people know that smoking isn't allowed.

Smoking is already banned at the Seashell Stage and in picnic areas, but not on the sand. The bill would not affect smokers on the sidewalks by the beach along the popular Ocean Boulevard strip.

Hampton Beach is a busy tourist destination during the summer, attracting about 150,000 visitors annually during the Fourth of July holiday alone. If the bill takes effect in 2027, the New Hampshire Department of Natural and Cultural Resources estimates that State Park Fund revenue could decrease as much as $50,000 annually due to reduced visitation.

Altschiller said she's seen first-hand how much trash smokers can leave behind on the beach.

"Cigarette butts are the most littered item found during organized beach cleanups," she said. "Our beaches are not meant to be ashtrays."